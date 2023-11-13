ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the October 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 73,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,973. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.1084 dividend. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

