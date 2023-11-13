Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.25

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 586209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

