AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the October 15th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 271,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,654,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.0 %

AZNCF traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.44. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $120.60 and a 52 week high of $153.10.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

