Atalaya Capital Management LP Grows Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Atalaya Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) by 381.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,646 shares during the quarter. MultiPlan comprises approximately 0.9% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of MultiPlan worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 13,379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,618 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan Trading Down 5.8 %

MultiPlan stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. 93,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $850.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.