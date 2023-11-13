Atalaya Capital Management LP Has $238,000 Stake in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW)

Atalaya Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,972 shares during the quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings in NioCorp Developments were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

NioCorp Developments Stock Down 5.8 %

NioCorp Developments stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.45. 15,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,838. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. NioCorp Developments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

