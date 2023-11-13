Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $856,000 in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of Rayonier Advanced Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,728.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of RYAM stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.19. 153,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.55. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

