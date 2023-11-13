ATOR Protocol (ATOR) One Day Volume Hits $2.54 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $143.00 million and $2.54 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,987,815 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 86,987,961.668 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.83805641 USD and is up 10.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,647,682.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

