AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T remained flat at $15.64 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,527,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,815,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

