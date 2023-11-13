Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Augusta Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AUGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,236. Augusta Gold has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

