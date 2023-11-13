Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the October 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Austal Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AUTLF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.12. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

