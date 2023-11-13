Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,557 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $258,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $210.69. The stock had a trading volume of 198,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.26. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

