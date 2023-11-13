Avalanche Market Cap Hits $6.14 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $17.27 or 0.00046892 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.14 billion and approximately $879.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00026380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,807,876 coins and its circulating supply is 355,431,696 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

