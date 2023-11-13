AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $141,900.00 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 344,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Joel Wilhite sold 12,880 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $129,959.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.31. 1,176,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 68.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth $14,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

