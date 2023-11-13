Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Gap Down to $32.65

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.65, but opened at $31.83. Avient shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 12,946 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Avient Trading Down 0.9 %

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.23%.

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

