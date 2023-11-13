BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.46

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 85339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAESY. Berenberg Bank upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.53) to GBX 1,250 ($15.35) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.39) to GBX 1,140 ($14.00) in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.51) to GBX 1,150 ($14.12) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

