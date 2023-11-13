Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Down 4.6%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 3,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 22,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
