Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Down 4.6%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 3,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 22,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6,829.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

