Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 121.6% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

Bancroft Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,474. Bancroft Fund has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $19.22.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

About Bancroft Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

