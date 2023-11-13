Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 121.6% in October

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.50. 18,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,474. Bancroft Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

