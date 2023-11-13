Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 168,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 486,912 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Barings BDC

Barings BDC Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $924.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 115.56%.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.