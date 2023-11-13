Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the October 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.81) to GBX 495 ($6.11) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.68) to GBX 464 ($5.73) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.81) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.31) to GBX 493 ($6.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.40.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS BTDPY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.01. 15,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.5393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.