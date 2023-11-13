Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Up 32.2% in October

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the October 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BASFY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 171,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.13 billion during the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Basf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

