Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $22.16

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.16, but opened at $21.17. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 219,030 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,215 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 28,903 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

