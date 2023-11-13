Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 8.6%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 1,307,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,064,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $516.94 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

In other Beauty Health news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 59,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beauty Health news, Director Doug K. Schillinger purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $201,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares in the company, valued at $393,789.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 59,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $362,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,827,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,547,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948 over the last 90 days. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,664,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 250.0% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 19.3% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,830,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,141 shares during the last quarter.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

