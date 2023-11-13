Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Trading Down 5.2%

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as €42.29 ($45.47) and last traded at €43.10 ($46.34). 435,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 702% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.45 ($48.87).

Bechtle Trading Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

