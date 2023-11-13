Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Hold Rating for XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XOS. Northland Securities upgraded XOS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of XOS in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Shares of XOS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. 4,626,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. XOS has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $72.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.72.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). XOS had a negative return on equity of 108.67% and a negative net margin of 235.33%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that XOS will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in XOS in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XOS by 623.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 156,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in XOS by 1,011.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 63,137 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

