BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Up 32.8% in October

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the October 15th total of 31,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in BEST by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in BEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BEST by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 291.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter.

BEST Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of BEST traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.70. 82,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,034. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. BEST has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

About BEST

BEST ( NYSE:BEST ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 14.43% and a negative return on equity of 202.88%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

