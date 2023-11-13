Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2674 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

Shares of BWMX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.21. 48,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,709. The company has a market cap of $493.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.19. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

