Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2674 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.
Shares of BWMX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.21. 48,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,709. The company has a market cap of $493.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.19. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
