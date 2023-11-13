Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $27.29. 121,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,046,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Biohaven Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 204,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,138 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 14.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth $579,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

