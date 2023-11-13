Biotricity (BTCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter.

Biotricity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTCY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. 16,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,609. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

