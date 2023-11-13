Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS:BIRDF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

