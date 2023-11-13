BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $521,981.58 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $453.07 million and $521,981.58 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $36,482.66 or 0.99987172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001759 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

