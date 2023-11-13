Bitcoin Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $710.23 billion and approximately $19.39 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $36,344.50 on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00641111 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00134512 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00019407 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000275 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,541,606 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
