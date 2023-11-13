Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $720.45 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $720.45 billion and approximately $16.44 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $36,867.99 on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.53 or 0.00644221 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00137546 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00020173 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,541,375 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.