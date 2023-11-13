Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Hits $0.35

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000956 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $94,813.68 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.04518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.34436193 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $74,370.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

