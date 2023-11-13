BITICA COIN Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $1.17 million worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,022,208,951 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00009139 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $993,393.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

