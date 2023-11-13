Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Up 48.5% in October

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the October 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,543.0 days.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

BDIMF stock remained flat at $5.53 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.59 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

