BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $9.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

