BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 304,997 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 304,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $2,061,779.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,924,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,328,991.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $2,489,216.80.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $2,039,796.11.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $2,170,241.47.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 545,789 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $3,411,181.25.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 442,106 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $2,776,425.68.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,030 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $177,990.50.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 362,836 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,401,974.32.

On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 127,905 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $849,289.20.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 213,755 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,946.65.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 208,037 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,776.78.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,249. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,691 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 724,413 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 512,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 492,253 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

