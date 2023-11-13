BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the October 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $113,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MIY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 51,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,333. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

