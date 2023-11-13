Blur (BLUR) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Blur (BLUR) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Blur token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $30.48 million and approximately $142.11 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,073,792,456.240487 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.38129629 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $148,183,844.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

