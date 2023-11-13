Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up to $51.56

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.56, but opened at $53.50. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $53.93, with a volume of 1,511,704 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,346 shares of company stock worth $23,387,448. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.