Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.51. 984,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,728. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.