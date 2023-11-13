Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 125.4% from the October 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYDGF traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $176.49. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $146.14 and a 1 year high of $202.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.79.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYDGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

