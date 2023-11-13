Brandi Kendall Buys 9,333 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) insider Brandi Kendall bought 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $208,866.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

CRGY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 488,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 227.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $113,100,000,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

