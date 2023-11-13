Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 133.7% from the October 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Bridgestone stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. 35,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

