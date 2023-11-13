Brio Gold (TSE:BRIO) Shares Down 3.5%

Brio Gold Inc. (TSE:BRIO – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.78. 25,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 52,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

Brio Gold Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78.

Brio Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brio Gold Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and mine reclamation of gold in Brazil. It holds four principle mining assets, including Pilar, Mineração Fazenda Brasileiro, Mineração Riacho dos Machados Ltda, and Santa Luz. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.