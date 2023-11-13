Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

RA stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after buying an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Stories

