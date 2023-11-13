Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the October 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $73.52. 1,190,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,541. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $74.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

