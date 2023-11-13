BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 1,749,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get BYD alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYDDF

BYD Stock Performance

BYD Company Profile

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,791. BYD has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68.

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.