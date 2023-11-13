BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at BYTE Acquisition

In related news, Director Holdings Lp Byte bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,592,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,820,748.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYTE Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Performance

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. 750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. BYTE Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

(Get Free Report)

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.